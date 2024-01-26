Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

