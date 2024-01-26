Nano Market Capitalization Tops $150.65 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $150.65 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,051.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00160350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.30 or 0.00576198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00056997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00376598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.54 or 0.00167740 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.