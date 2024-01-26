Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $317.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.75 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Monro’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.
Monro Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. 123,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74.
Monro Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.67%.
Monro Company Profile
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
