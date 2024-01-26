Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $317.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.75 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Monro’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Monro Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. 123,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.67%.

Institutional Trading of Monro

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Monro by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monro by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,888,000 after acquiring an additional 76,612 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

