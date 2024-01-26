MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $400.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $189.59 and a 12 month high of $442.84. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of -151.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.01.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Scotiabank began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.41.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $1,328,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,191,159 shares in the company, valued at $395,738,754.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $1,328,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,191,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,738,754.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,277 shares of company stock worth $57,223,711. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

