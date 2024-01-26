MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.
MongoDB Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:MDB opened at $400.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $189.59 and a 12 month high of $442.84. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of -151.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.01.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB
Insider Activity
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $1,328,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,191,159 shares in the company, valued at $395,738,754.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $1,328,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,191,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,738,754.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,277 shares of company stock worth $57,223,711. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.