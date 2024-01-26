Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.75. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 376.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Moneta Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Moneta Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ME traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.63. 30,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,914. Moneta Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Moneta Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Moneta Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.