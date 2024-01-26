Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of XOM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.82. 8,792,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,908,764. The company has a market cap of $403.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average is $106.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

