Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

MRTX opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $64.41.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,241,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,241,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $123,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,625 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,438 shares of company stock worth $433,243. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,768,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 721,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,880,000 after acquiring an additional 81,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,581,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,278,000 after buying an additional 271,919 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

