MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 8.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $496.47 and last traded at $494.84. Approximately 685,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,495,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $457.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSTR. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Up 7.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.08 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $34,545,982 over the last 90 days. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.