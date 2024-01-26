MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Michael J. Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $2,347,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Michael J. Saylor sold 4,800 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.51, for a total transaction of $2,397,648.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.74, for a total transaction of $2,403,700.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.64, for a total transaction of $2,498,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.17, for a total transaction of $2,850,850.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.24, for a total transaction of $3,071,200.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $457.78 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $727.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $553.26 and its 200 day moving average is $443.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.87 and a beta of 2.52.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 103.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 61,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

