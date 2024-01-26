MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Michael J. Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $2,347,500.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Michael J. Saylor sold 4,800 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.51, for a total transaction of $2,397,648.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.74, for a total transaction of $2,403,700.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.64, for a total value of $2,498,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.17, for a total value of $2,850,850.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.24, for a total value of $3,071,200.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR traded up $38.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,249. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 382.08 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.14. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $727.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. MicroStrategy's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

