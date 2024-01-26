Michael David Dunn Sells 7,504 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $311,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $3,390,106.62.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $2,993,250.16.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $3,545,995.58.

On Thursday, December 14th, Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $4,802,800.20.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 513,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,473. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $64.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Symbotic by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 46.1% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Symbotic by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

