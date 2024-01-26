MGO One Seven LLC Sells 261 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 110,982 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 265,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 63.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 53,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,493. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

