MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,333,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,156,000 after buying an additional 26,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after acquiring an additional 133,885 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Encompass Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.68. The company had a trading volume of 542,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,672. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

