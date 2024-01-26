MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 6,043 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $52.42. 416,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,551. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

