MGO One Seven LLC Invests $503,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 12.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 216,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $319,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,367. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Citigroup raised their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

