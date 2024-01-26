MGO One Seven LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Saia by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the second quarter worth $248,000.

Saia stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.15. 157,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $426.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.82. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $472.10. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.39.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

