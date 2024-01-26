MGO One Seven LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

BATS:FOCT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,336 shares. The firm has a market cap of $279.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

