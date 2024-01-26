MGO One Seven LLC Has $569,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,084,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.32. 6,312,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,172. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

