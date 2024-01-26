MGO One Seven LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.89. 1,255,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,020. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.