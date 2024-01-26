MGO One Seven LLC Has $497,000 Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 58.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after buying an additional 1,019,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Granite Construction by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Performance

GVA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.98. 193,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,765. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $52.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GVA shares. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Granite Construction

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.