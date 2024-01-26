MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 4.2 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. 1,743,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Further Reading

