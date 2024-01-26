MGO One Seven LLC Buys 2,933 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.14. 994,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

