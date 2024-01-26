Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

MXC opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $21.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 17.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

