Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on META. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.09.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $395.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,946,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,645,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.88 and its 200 day moving average is $321.68. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $146.95 and a 52-week high of $396.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total transaction of $3,500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,086,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 852,175 shares of company stock valued at $291,515,942 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 736 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.