Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 132.2% from the December 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

MZDAY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. 61,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,705. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

