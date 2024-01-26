Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $461.90.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $436.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $440.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.68.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 23.00%.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 3 large caps near 52-week lows with large dividends
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- ASML reaches inflection point with 100% upside in sight
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation: One to buy, one to let fly?
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.