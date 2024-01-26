Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marten Transport Stock Down 4.3 %

MRTN traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 166,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,682. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.84. Marten Transport has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $23.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 23.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marten Transport by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after buying an additional 40,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,416,000 after buying an additional 85,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marten Transport by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,370,000 after buying an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 59,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Featured Stories

