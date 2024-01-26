MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 464,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 325,180 shares.The stock last traded at $27.69 and had previously closed at $28.37.

HZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

The stock has a market cap of $624.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,313,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 708,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

