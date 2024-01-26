Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

A number of research firms have commented on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LAZR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 86,766 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,721. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.