Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $488.00 at UBS Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $481.00 to $488.00 in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $494.31.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $428.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after buying an additional 975,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $351,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.