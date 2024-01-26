Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 139,132 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.
Liberty Live Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Liberty Live Group stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 48,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,192. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.84.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
