Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 139,132 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 48,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,192. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

