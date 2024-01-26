Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Liberty Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,941,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,048,000 after buying an additional 571,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,328,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,413,000 after buying an additional 728,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,406,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,288,000 after purchasing an additional 985,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,074,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after purchasing an additional 936,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,200 shares of company stock worth $1,951,240. 9.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBTYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

Liberty Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 865,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,331. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $1.72. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

