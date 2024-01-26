Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

LBRT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,063,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,770. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 11.72%. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $518,590.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,915,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,797,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,907 shares of company stock worth $1,283,457 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 233,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 1,777.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 220,854 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 87,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

