Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LEVI stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.63. 6,379,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,023. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

