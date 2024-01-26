Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. 6,625,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,596. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

