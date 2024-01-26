Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s current price.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.30.

LEA stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.68. The company had a trading volume of 525,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.47. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lear by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

