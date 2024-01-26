Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Lear by 65.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Lear by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lear by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average of $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

