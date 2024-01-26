LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

LCII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of LCI Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.83.

LCII stock opened at $114.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. LCI Industries’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 216.50%.

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 498,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

