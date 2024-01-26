Laurentian Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$80.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Laurentian from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.00.

Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.69. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$52.94 and a 12 month high of C$74.78.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

