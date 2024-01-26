Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,856 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 81.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $112.08. The stock had a trading volume of 127,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.87. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

