Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $95,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 98,059.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,554,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.57. The stock had a trading volume of 316,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,892. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.27. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.