Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4,169.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,656,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 302,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,562,000 after buying an additional 24,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Omnicom Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 38,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.