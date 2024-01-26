Larson Financial Group LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 72.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.67. 761,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

