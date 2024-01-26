Larson Financial Group LLC Has $72,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,218,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,994. The company has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $83.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

