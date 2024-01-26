Larson Financial Group LLC Has $63,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Marriott International by 28.0% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.45. The stock had a trading volume of 555,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $243.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.