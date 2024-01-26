Larson Financial Group LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after buying an additional 126,147 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 561,946 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,714.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 752,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 739,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. 6,925,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,694,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 2.61. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

