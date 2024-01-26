Larson Financial Group LLC Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 471.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $14.39 on Friday, reaching $2,763.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,438. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,783.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,632.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,565.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,561 shares of company stock worth $55,557,316. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

