Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,976,067,000 after acquiring an additional 69,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,797,000 after acquiring an additional 387,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,332,000 after acquiring an additional 106,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.07.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.5 %

AVB stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,785. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.63.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

