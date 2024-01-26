Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.9% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 31.0% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 44,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $597.35. 73,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $607.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $575.48 and its 200 day moving average is $528.40.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

