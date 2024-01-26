Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.40. 18,666,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,084,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $264.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.